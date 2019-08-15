Hollywood Stories: Did Todd Chrisley Extort His Daughter With a Sex Tape?

Chrisley daughter Lindsie made some wild accusations about her dad and brother... and that might not even be the weirdest Hollywood Story of the day. Get the full scoop...

Game of Thrones actress Josephine Gillan, who was a non-credited character in the first season and then revamped as a minor character, is accusing the Israeli authorities of kidnapping her baby. There's a GoFundMe campaign, where she details the situation. Josephine said her daughter has a loving home, and that she was attending therapy for postnatal depression as ordered by social services. The whole story is just bizarre.

The Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split is turning nasty. Apparently, Liam's camp is saying that Miley is cheating and drinking and partying too much. There's a lot of pictures of her with Brody Jenner's ex, which apparently surfaced before the split. The Miley camp accused Liam of drug use and alcohol abuse, too, which seems strange because there hadn't been any previous reports of that behavior coming from him.

Happy birthday to Ben Affleck, who's 47 today.

Todd Chrisley's oldest daughter Lindsie, the one who has two babies and kind of distanced herself from the family, said her dad and her brother used a sex tape of her for extortion. Todd is denying the claim made by his now-estranged daughter. There are also rumors that Lindsie was the one who tipped off the authorities about her family's tax evasion.

The original cast of Beverly Hills 90210 only got $70,000 per episode to do the reboot. That might seem like a lot, but the original stars of Will and Grace were paid $250,000 per episode for their revival.

Disney is reimagining Home Alone. But with cell phones and the internet, it's really hard to have the same vacation screw ups that happened in the original movie... how are they going to justify leaving their child home, when they have a cell phone?

Selena Gomez is launching a beauty line, making her the next star jumping into the beauty business. It's going to include skin care, hair care, soaps, moisturizers, and essential oils.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took their baby Archie on a secret Ibiza retreat. Did they go clubbing?