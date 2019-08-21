Hollywood Stories: Divorce Number 8 For Larry King

Larry King's eight marriage is coming to an end. Plus, Demi gets a shocking happy ending on Bachelor In Paradise, some dirty secrets come out about Saved By The Bell's history, plus more Hollywood Stories.

Larry King is filing for divorce, meaning his eighth marriage is coming to an end. King and Shawn Southwick had drama with their marriage after Shawn was accused of sleeping with one of their twin's Little League coach. Shawn is only wife number seven, because King married Alene Akins twice, in the early 60s and then again seven years later in the late 60s.

Demi reunited with her girlfriend on Bachelor in Paradise, after Chris Harrison told her that he wanted to help her find love, so he arranged something for her. Demi went upstairs, and there was Kristian, the girl she left behind in real life.

Video of Demi&#039;s Girlfriend Kristian Arrives! | Bachelor In Paradise

Presales of Taylor Swift's new album "Lover" are up to almost a million worldwide, even though it doesn't come out until Friday. It's a good "how do you do" to her old record label, after the whole nightmare that ensued after she wasn't able to buy out her old old masters from Scooter Braun.

Clean Bandit has done a remix of the song "You Need To Calm Down." Take a listen, what do you think?

Video of You Need To Calm Down (Clean Bandit Remix)

Saved By The Bell is thirty years old... THIRTY! And as you might guess, apparently the behind the scenes antics were way juicier than what was on screen. Mark Paul Gosselaar dated all three of his female co-stars during the show's five year run, and Mario Lopez revealed he also dated one of his fellow cast members. There were also some unpleasant rumors surrounding Mario's behavior behind the scenes, which he managed to escape unscathed, obviously, because he's still working all over Hollywood. We also learned AC Slater's mullet perm was inspired by Mario wanting to look like Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon... his mom gave him the perm.

It’s been 30 years since #SavedByTheBell premiered and as old as that makes us feel, it makes us just as happy to know we’ve got all the juicy behind the scenes details. Here are 30 secrets you probably don't know about this classic show. https://t.co/i566tMtczk pic.twitter.com/6OOHK3EK3n — E! News (@enews) August 20, 2019

Savannah Chrisley is the younger daughter who lives with her parents and is trying to get married. She managed to avoid the financial scandal her parents and brother are embroiled in, but thanks to that drama, the gravy train has ended. Since she was apparently relying on her parents to fund her wedding, her focus is now on getting a free wedding through other means.

Congratulations to Dylan McDermott on 35 years of sobriety! He can be currently seen on Four Wedding and a Funeral on Hulu.

Ronda Rousey was injured on the set of 911. Details are fuzzy, but she nearly lost a finger during one of the scenes.

More stars are coming to the defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for taking 11 private jet flights in the space of a few days. It started after they flew in their jet to a recent conference on climate change. Celebrities are speaking out that they can't take commercial or public transportation because they're so sought after by the paparazzi. Meghan gets racist death threats, so maybe that's a good reason to travel private?

We have a name for the new James Bond movie. It's called "No Time To Die" and it hits theaters next year.