Hollywood Stories: Do We Already Know How 'The Bachelorette' Will End?

TMZ maybe spoiled the new season of The Bachelorette already, Arie and Lauren set a wedding date, Captain Kangaroo is coming back, and lots more in today's Hollywood Stories!

Before the new season even starts, TMZ already landed some photos of The Bachelorette finale... and Becca K was seen kissing a man in a suit at a resort. Who was it?...

The guy who let Becca down-- Arie Luyendyk Jr.-- has set a date for his wedding day in Hawaii next January, but it's not going to be televised. Lauren B couldn't be happier.

Video of &#039;Bachelor&#039; Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Wedding Plans | The View

Olivia Munn says the feud in Aaron Rodgers' family is all about HIS success, because they're all into sports, but never made it like he did. She said "Family and fame and success can be really complicated, if their dreams are connected to your success." We still miss Olivia and Aaron as a couple, they were so good together!

Captain Kangaroo is coming back to the small screen, thanks to Mark Wahlberg, who said he wants to get his kids interested in math and science and school... and the best way to do that from what he remembers growing up is through Captain Kangaroo. So he bought the rights, and the new Captain is going to be a STEM Cell scientist, though we don't know if it will be a man or a woman.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go up against the Kardashians in Family Feud Celebrity Edition, which will air on June 10th. Here's a sneak peek:

Video of Kim &amp; Kanye Vs The Kardashians! | Celebrity Family Feud

You have to give Ashton Kutcher this-- he's a smart business man. He's invested in some really smart technology, most recently a company called Ripl, a cryptocurrency firm where you can make payments online with the touch of a button. To demonstrate the tech, he donated $4 million to Ellen DeGeneres' wildlife fund. His partner in the company is Ellen's manager, so money makes money.

Video of Ashton Kutcher Shocks Ellen with Huge Donation

Gwyneth Paltrow released more details of her alleged experiences with Harvey Weinstein. She accused him of sexually harassing her in the 90s, and talked about one incident in a hotel room, where he asked for a massage and tried to make a pass at her. She told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, and later Pitt confronted Weinstein at the Broadway show Hamlet and said "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you." Sure enough, Weinstein never bothered her again.

It's worth remembering, Gwyneth was never a no-name starlet, her mother was Blythe Danner and her father was Bruce Paltrow... but even that wasn't enough to stand up to Weinstein.

Former Bachelorette star Meredith Phillips has come forward with allegations she was sexually assaulted on the set of the show during the 2004 season. A female masseuse offered her a pill so she could relax, she passed out, and when she came to she was naked and had been moved to a bed. Scary stuff.

Barry Manilow's big opening night in Las Vegas is this evening, and he says "I feel 75, but that's not stopping me."

Stephen Cobert had Stephen King on his show, and he talked about being blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter. A new court ruling says that Trump can no longer do that, so Trump will have to unblock the writer. Why did King get blocked? He explains: