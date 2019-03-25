Hollywood Stories: Dr. Dre Deletes His Instagram Photo of His Daughter's USC Acceptance

March 25, 2019
Christine Lee

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

The horror movie “US” opened in its first weekend with making $70 million in the box office. This is a record hitting in its horror genre. The previous record was $50.2 million with “A Quiet Place” last year.

 

Dr. Dre posted a picture of him on Instagram with his daughter with an acceptance letter to USC captioned, “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” Find out that Dr. Dre donated $70 million to USC back in 2013. He then deleted his photo from IG.

 

Jennifer Garner playing the saxophone for Reese Witherspoon’s Birthday was the cutest thing! Garner played the saxophone back in high school and he even put on a full on marching back uniform when she played!

