Hollywood Stories: Drake Gives A Shout Out to Arya Stark During His Acceptance Speech

Drake took home the most awards last night at the Billboard Music Awards with 12 trophies. He has now at 27 total billboard awards. When Drake won the award for Top Billboard 200 Album award he gave a shout out to Arya Stark from Game of Thrones!

Drake just won the Top Billboard 200 Album award at the #BBMAs and shouted out #Arya from #GameOfThrones in his speech ----pic.twitter.com/2dZ4ePrkXO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 2, 2019

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards! They must have had enough with weddings with Priyanka and Nick LOL!

The biggest plot twist this week wasn't who killed the night king on #GameofThrones...it was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise wedding in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6LE7cOKRpF — E! News (@enews) May 2, 2019

Mariah Carey’s acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards for her Icon Award was quite funny, but also inspiring. Also when they panned to her kids during her performance was absolutely adorable.