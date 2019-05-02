Hollywood Stories: Drake Gives A Shout Out to Arya Stark During His Acceptance Speech

May 2, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

Drake took home the most awards last night at the Billboard Music Awards with 12 trophies. He has now at 27 total billboard awards. When Drake won the award for Top Billboard 200 Album award he gave a shout out to Arya Stark from Game of Thrones!

 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards! They must have had enough with weddings with Priyanka and Nick LOL!

 

Mariah Carey’s acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards for her Icon Award was quite funny, but also inspiring. Also when they panned to her kids during her performance was absolutely adorable.

 

Tags: 
hollywood stories