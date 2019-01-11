Hollywood Stories: Drew Barrymore admits she has an Addictive Personality

Drew Barrymore admits she has an addictive personality and unfold that she has never done heroin or plastic surgery because she’d get addicted to them. Drew says, “They’re both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I’m going to be dead really soon.”

Steve Harvey says he was surprised when NBC announces that Kelly Clarkson’s new show would take over his timeslot of his daytime talk show. In an interview Harvey was asked if he was going to stay with NBC and Harvey responded with, “I thought I was, until they mad an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the O&O networks – that’s my slot.”

Meghan Markle is put under stress and feels miserable in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry feels that he is to blame, but don’t forget Meghan is pregnant and could be going through some mood swings and change of hormones!!