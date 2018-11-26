Hollywood Stories: Ed Sheeran is the Second Musician to have Three Songs on Spotify to hit a BILLION streams

November 26, 2018
The Lion King trailer received 224.6 million views in 24 hours which fell just short of the record!!! The top spot is Avengers: Infinity War with 238 million views!

 

 

Speaking of records, Ed Sheeran’s single “Photograph” just surpassed a billion streams on Spotify!! This is Ed’s third song to hit that mark and he the second musician to do it!

 

 

Rita Ora was called out for lip syncing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. But John Legend took to twitter to her defense saying that everybody does it because the parade floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements.

 

