Hollywood Stories: Ed Sheeran Will Teach You Guitar For a Good Cause

Ed Sheeran is offering an awesome prize for an awesome cause, Julie Chen doesn't want to "Talk" about allegations against her husband, and more Hollywood Stories...

John Elliott isn't the only one who's retiring... apparently Alex Trebek will leave Jeopardy in 2020!

Ed Sheeran is teaming up with #Drop4Drop to give someone a chance to join him backstage for a private guitar lesson before his show in New York. To enter, visit rallyup.com/edsheeran. 100% of the donations will go to #Drop4Drop clean water project, because as Ed says everyone should have access to clean water.

Video of DROP4DROP x ED SHEERAN

The Talk was back live yesterday for the first time since Julie Chen's husband, Les Moonves, was accused of sexual harassment by six women. Julie didn't have too much to say about it, referring to her one and only tweet about the situation, poasted last Friday:

The Talk sure does spend a lot of time talking about other people's scandals, but they don't seem interested in discussing this one.

Michelle Williams is a married woman! The Oscar nominated actress secretly tied the knot to musician Phil Elverum, according to a new feature by Vanity Fair.

Chrissy Teigen shared up close and personal Instagram photos of her post-pregnancy body while on vacation in Bali with husband John Legend and their two kids. She basically said this is my body, get used to it!

Demi Lovato remains in the hospital at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., apparently suffering from complications of the apparent drug overdose. The 25-year-old has been suffering from extreme nausea and high fever. Yesterday her longtime friend and backup dancer Dani V. spoke out against the internet trolls who have been targeting her. Dani said she's not responsible for the overdose, she wasn't with Demi when it happened, but she added that she's been by her bedside ever since.

Beyonce is taking over Vogue magazine in September, and the first thing she did for her issue was hire 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell, marking the first time in Vogue's 123 year history that the cover will be shot by a black photographer. And rumor has it Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor in chief after September... is this an audition for Beyonce to take her place?

24's Jack Bauer is coming back. Apparently Fox is developing a prequel to the original 24 series.