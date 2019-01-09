Hollywood Stories: Fiji Water gets 12 Million Dollars worth of Free Advertising at the Golden Globes thanks to Fiji Girl!
Criminal Investigation is now underway after the docu-series “Surviving R.Kelly” on Lifetime has been releases. Georgia is currently doing the investigation as R.Kelly owns a home in Georgia which was also features in the docu-series. .
An investigation has reportedly been launched into the allegations against R. Kelly following the conclusion of Lifetime's #SurvivingRKelly. https://t.co/FYVoi6LTT5 pic.twitter.com/z0MF63TF2N— E! News (@enews) January 9, 2019
Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 premieres on Jan 21st on CBS and there is a leaked cast that are rumored to be on the show! Here is some of the people that are rumored to be on the show: Cailtlyn Jenner, Sean Spicer, Tonya Harding, Stephen Baldwin!
Guess what? #BBCeleb is back for Season 2 starting Monday, January 21, 2019! But first... see the full season schedule: https://t.co/MwwLVOCSht pic.twitter.com/KfXnOqCnIZ— Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 27, 2018
Remember the girl with the Fiji Water at the Golden Globes? Well her name is Kelleth Cuthbert and she got $12million worth of advertising for Fiji at the “Golden Globes”. She wasn’t just getting lucky with all this photo bombing she says, “It’s all strategic. You’ve got to angle.”
Serving water? Oh honey, miss thing is serving ----------! -- No one is working harder at the #GoldenGlobes than the Fiji water girl. ---- pic.twitter.com/oAtyhKqv63— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 7, 2019