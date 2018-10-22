Hollywood Stories: Friends Say Justin Bieber has an Identity Crisis

Pete Davidson had a comedy show this past Saturday and he joked about his breakup with Ariana Grande. He opened up with this question to the audience,”Does anyone have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?

 

“Halloween” took # 1 at the Box Office. New Record for Movie with a Female Lead Over 55. Halloween ranked $77.5 million and won the box office this weekend. “A Star is Born” was second in $19.3 million in its third week.

 

Justin Bieber’s friends are worried that Justin may be going through an identity crisis. A lot of this assumption may because of Justin’s erratic behavior. First he marries Hailey Baldwin after a 2 month engagement. Also, a video surfaced recently of Justin acting very jittery and shaky when meeting fans in Grand Rapids, Michigan with many people speculating that something is nor right with Justin.

 

