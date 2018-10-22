Hollywood Stories: Friends Say Justin Bieber has an Identity Crisis
Pete Davidson had a comedy show this past Saturday and he joked about his breakup with Ariana Grande. He opened up with this question to the audience,”Does anyone have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?
Pete Davidson speaks on Ariana Grande breakuphttps://t.co/Sh5lN3cwlJ— 965tic (@965tic) October 22, 2018
“Halloween” took # 1 at the Box Office. New Record for Movie with a Female Lead Over 55. Halloween ranked $77.5 million and won the box office this weekend. “A Star is Born” was second in $19.3 million in its third week.
OK. I’m going for one BOAST post. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead.— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 21, 2018
Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55.
Second biggest October movie opening ever.
Biggest Halloween opening ever #womengetthingsdone @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/DhUBy82z3U
Justin Bieber’s friends are worried that Justin may be going through an identity crisis. A lot of this assumption may because of Justin’s erratic behavior. First he marries Hailey Baldwin after a 2 month engagement. Also, a video surfaced recently of Justin acting very jittery and shaky when meeting fans in Grand Rapids, Michigan with many people speculating that something is nor right with Justin.
Friend of Justin Bieber say he may be going through an identity crisis.https://t.co/IyObUOoxo9— 965tic (@965tic) October 22, 2018