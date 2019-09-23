Hollywood Stories: Game Of Thrones Wins Big at the Emmys

Let's go inside the Emmy Awards, as well as breaking news that Miley Cyrus is single again, and did Jada Pinkett confront Will Smith about his drinking?

The Emmys went down last night, and Billy Bush hit the purple carpet for the first time since the Donald Trump Access Hollywood video. He said that the Trump video controversy that led to his Today show firing is old news, and then the critics came out on Twitter. Everybody else on the red carpet seemed very happy to see him.

This year's ceremony at the Emmys had some historic moments and viral moments.

Michelle Williams took advantage of her time onstage to make a statement about pay inequality for women in entertainment.

Pose star Billy Porter got some big wins and a standing ovation. This was the first time an openly gay black man has won in the Lead Actor category.

Game of Thrones won 12 Emmys this year. Other winners included Fleabag, Marvelous Mrs. Maizel, Veep, and Big Bang Theory.

Video of Game Of Thrones Wins Best Drama Series | EMMYS LIVE! 2019

There was no host, but Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert had fun with it.

Video of Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Stephen Colbert Are Peeved There&#039;s No Host | EMMYS LIVE! 2019

The best moment of the night came when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner came out to present an award and made a ridiculous comment that they are "real people being themselves."

The audience laughing at Kim Kardashian talking about real people is a mood #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sRhjYvlmkl — Weslee -- (@WSpark98NZ) September 23, 2019

On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim revealed her daughter North was responsible for getting the nanny fired. Apparently North said she didn't like having a nanny, so that was the end of that.

Miley Cyrus is single again and back on the market. She and Caitlyn Carter have called it quits, but she's decided to move on. The rebound is over.

On her show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett asked Will Smith how much he is drinking, and she seemed worried about him. Will said he kind of doesn't recognize himself these days, because when he was working hard and very disciplined on his way up in Hollywood, he didn't drink for 10 years. Now he said it's hard to look at himself in the mirror, and doesn't want to take his shirt off in public. He's far away from a dad bod, we know that much.

The Downton Abbey movie debuted in first place this weekend with $31 million. Ad Astra was in second and Rambo: Last Blood was third.

Video of DOWNTON ABBEY - Official Trailer [HD> - In Theaters September 20

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice won't be going home as he awaits his deportation ruling. Until the decision on his appeal is made, he'll remain in ICE custody.

Britney Spears joined boyfriend Sam Asghari on the red carpet of the Daytime Beauty Awards. Britney was a full brunette and was virtually unidentifiable. She took a few photos and then said she didn't feel comfortable, so they got in an SUV and left, without even attending the show.