Hollywood Stories: Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Gets Fired

Disney cuts ties with the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, Offset from Migos gets busted, and more Hollywood Stories.

James Gunn has been fired as director of Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 because of some old, very bad tweets that recently emerged, where he joked about topics like pedophilia and rape, multiple times. He apologized on Friday, after he got fired by Disney. He had also apologized for the same tweets years earlier, the last time they surfaced.

There's a backlash to the backlash against Gunn, as 500,000 people have signed a petition online to bring Gunn back as director of the third Guardians movie. Disney likely won't care about that, but if the movie's stars get involved, would that make a difference?

Offset from Migos was pulled over near Atlanta for an improper lane change, and ended up being charged with possession of firearms and a small amount of mmarijuana.

William Shatner hit up Twitter to defend his policy of refusing to sign autographs in public. He says one leads to 50, which leads to hundreds, which he doesn't have time for.

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Ian McKellen have all been cast in the upcoming movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash musical Cats.

Aly and AJ were on Celebrity Family Feud last night, and Aly gave an interesting answer about what women would do to Steve Harvey while he's asleep.

Video of Don&#039;t do this while Steve&#039;s sleeping! | Celebrity Family Feud

Mark Wahlberg is making moves, including a new business investment. Is this the world's most exciting man?

Katharine McPhee showed off a massive engagement ring from fiance David Foster on Instagram. He's 64, she's 34.

Jennifer Connelly is in talks to play the female lead and Top Gun 2.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be getting a reboot with an African-American actress in the lead role.

Megan Markle's half sister is joining Britain's Celebrity Big Brother.

Lindsay Lohan is getting fired up on MTV, where she's going to have her own series tracking her antics at her clubs in Greece.

A torrential downpour left many Taylor Swift fans on the Jersey leg of her Reputation Tour soaked. You can't bring umbrellas to the MetLife Stadium. But apparently people loved the experience.