Hollywood Stories: Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Married

Gwyneth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk, Lindsay Lohan gets punched in the face, Kanye West goes off the deep end (again), and more Hollywood Stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow got married to new husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk on Saturday. Their guests included Steven Spielberg, Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Jerry Seinfeld, and Cameron Diaz, who showed up early to help Gwyneth get ready.

Lindsay Lohan got punched in the face while live streaming herself harassing a homeless family in Russia. She used her bizarre accent, and was following this family around, claiming that the kids were being kidnapped for child trafficking. She accused the family, and then got clocked in the face by the kids' mother when she said "Don't f*** with Pakistan."

Matt Damon brilliantly played Brett Kavanaugh in the cold open of Saturday Night Live.

Video of Kavanaugh Hearing Cold Open - SNL

Kanye West closed out the show, and as the credits were rolling he started an epic rant, while wearing a Make America Great Again hat in support of Donald Trump. Chris Rock live streamed the whole thing on Instagram. Kanye then followed it up on social media, when he said that they should repeal the 13th Amendment, which is what repealed slavery. He tried to clarify, and said he didn't mean to repeal, he meant to amend instead(?).

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Ariana Grande wants to tour, but is scared to be away from home.

It was a big night last night here in Connecticut. Our very own Steph went down to the Toyota Oakfield Theatre, and got to interview the fabulous, glorious, beautiful Dua Lipa before she went on stage. Dua taught Steph how to speak in a British accent, and Steph taught her how to speak in an American accent!

A Big Brother contestant, Bayleigh Dayton, admitted she got pregnant and had a miscarriage, while on the show. Bayleigh was a total mess on the show, and now that makes sense... she was hysterically crying throughout the whole show, and it turns out she was pregnant, and then after she got kicked off the show she sadly lost the baby.