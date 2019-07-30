Hollywood Stories: Hannah Reveals the Truth About Peter and the Windmill

Let's go inside part one of The Bachelorette finale! Plus, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pay tribute to their poor puppy who died, Katy Perry loses in a court battle, and more Hollywood Stories.

Last night, part one of a two-part finale on The Bachelorette aired on ABC, and host Chris Harrison warned us all that we better get some sleep before part two. Bachelorette Hannah dumped Peter, and she told him-- as she was doing the dumping-- that he reminded her of her Ken dolls. She also told a big fat lie about her and Peter in the windmill... it wasn't two times that they had relations, it was FOUR times.

Hannah talked to her mom about Tyler and Jed, and apparently she is not a fan of Jed, or his music career.

What's going to happen in part two? We saw Hannah crying, and tripping over herself in a gown, and then with an engagement ring.. she also said she's going to address some of the rumors about some of the exes and breakups that happened either just before The Bachelorette started, or just after. So we shall see.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner paid tribute to their dog Waldo, who was struck and killed in a freak accident by a car last week. They got matching tattoos.

Bad news for Katy Perry, who just took an L in a trial for copyright infringement. Her song "Dark Horse" was accused of ripping off Christian rapper Flame (AKA Marcus Gray). Think they sound too similar? And is this guy now set for life?

In the middle of Shawn Mendez's summer tour, the "Stitches" singer found himself in the ocean, romping with lovely Camila Cabello, and of course E! was there with all the evidence that even if they say they're not dating, the kisses say something else. We wonder if she'll show up at the 96.5TIC Beach House with him?...