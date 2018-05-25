Hollywood Stories: Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself In

Harvey Weinstein does the perp walk of shame, Morgan Freeman gets accused of some really bad behavior, we chat with Jason Aldean, and more in today's Hollywood Stories

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to the New York Police Department today, and had to do the "perp walk of shame." The producer was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after hearing from victims including Lucia Evans, who was forced to perform sexual acts on him in 2004.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate behavior towards women, and CNN posted a video where an entertainment reporter named Tyra Martin interviewed him for the movie Now You See Me in 2013 (not that long ago). He's more than flirting with her, his behavior is pretty lecherous (watch HERE).

Freeman apologized yesterday to anyone who may have "felt uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior.

Jason Bateman is apologizing for defending Arrested Development co-star Jeffrey Tambor, when Jessica Walters said he verbally harassed her.

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke got a little surprise. For the first time ever, he got stopped by the cops while he was driving with Adam Levine. Thankfully, the officer was a fan, so he was into it!

Video of Carpool Karaoke w/ Adam Levine

NBC announced Hair as their next live music event, coming in 2019.

Angelina Jolie is said to be furious with Brad Pitt, because he's blocking her from taking the kids while she films Maleficent 2 in London. This is stemming from their divorce being finalized, meaning it could get ugly...

And Jason Aldean is going to be in town tonight. He joined us this morning to talk about the show and his new single "You Make It Easy," co-written by Florida Georgia Line (hear our full interview HERE).

