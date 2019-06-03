Hollywood Stories: Health Scare For Kylie Jenner's Daughter

Find out why Kylie Jenner's daughter spent some time in the hospital this weekend, plus Ashton Kutcher gets plagiarized by a high school principal, and more Hollywood Stories.

Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi had a little bit of a health scare yesterday, an allergic reaction. Thankfully, it looks like she's now one hundred percent okay. Here's the thing, though-- the story was accompanyied by a photo of Kylie taking a bathroom selfie, while holding the baby in her hand. This is a brand new parenting skill!

Lori Loughlin is realizing she made a huge mistake. No, not by trying to bribe someone to get her daughter into college... she thinks she looked too happy and carefree going into court in Boston back in April, with her khaki pantsuit, smiling, and signing autographs.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters won the box office this weekend, but only made $49 million, which was below expectations.

Video of Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Final Trailer - Now Playing In Theaters

The Elton John movie Rocketman opened in third with $25 million. Here's the thing about Rocketman-- it's a full-blown musical, which you wouldn't know from the advertising. And Taron Egerton is amazing in it! Elton John's half-brother Geoff Dwight says the film Rocketman totally misrepresents their father as cold and unloving. According to the movie, Jeff is the one who received all his father's affection, while Elton was the one treated poorly. So it seems kind of strange for him to take such an issue with the film.

Video of Rocketman (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Bob Ross and his happy little trees are finally getting some serious recognition for the first time ever. His work is being displayed in a museum, as four of his paintings are part of an art exhibit of New Age Art in Chicago.

It's official-- Robert Pattinson will star in The Batman movie. Ben Affleck was originally supposed to direct and star.

A girl in West Virginia realized her high school principal plagiarized his graduation speech from Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher gave a surprisingly good speech at the Teen Choice Awards back in 2013, when he won their ultimate choice award. This guy copied that speech word for word. He even used the same teenage job of carrying shingles at a construction site.

Did he not realize these kids have access to the Internet? He should be fired for that.