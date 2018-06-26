Hollywood Stories: Heather Locklear Hospitalized

Heather Locklear was hospitalized after her latest arrest, Cardi B and Offset have been married all along, and The Bachelorette heads to Vegas in today's Hollywood Stories.

Heather Locklear was hospitalized after an alleged overdose, less than 24 hours after she was arrested for assault. She was arrested again late Sunday night, accused of assaulting a police officer and an EMT, before posting $20,000 bail. A family member called police and reported Heather was drunk and highly agitated. She underwent a psychiatric evaluation just last week, after attacking her parents.

Heather has had a string of arrests and hospitalizations over the last decade, so things clearly aren't right.

It turns out Cardi B and Offset aren't engaged... they're married! And they have been since last September.

By the way, she has a baby registry which includes (but isn't limited to) a $3,000 bassinette completely covered in gold leaf, an $839 battery-powered mini Bentley, and a $179 baby cook set.

Richard Harris, the 'Old Man' from Pawn Stars, died yesterday morning at the age of 77 after a battle with Parkinson's. He was the dad of Rick Harris... the two of them opened the store together.

Kanye West thought he jeopardized his marriage after his rant on TMZ. He said "I called different family members and was asking was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?" That was a real conversation.

On The Bachelorette last night, the guys went to Las Vegas for another singing date. This time it was a group date, where they got to interact with (very tight faced) Vegas king Wayne Newton.

Katherine Heigl and her husband posted pictures of themselves goofing off at a cemetery, where they had been visiting the graves of Katherine's brother and grandparents... a little gallows humor, to get through tough times. Apparently, Instagram users didn't like that, so she immediately recanted.

Jamie Foxx threw a BET Awards afterparty that might have rivaled the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, because the place was swarming with A-listers, and it apparently cost him a half a million dollars. He also said he's open to an In Living Color reboot.

