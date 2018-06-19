Hollywood Stories: Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Threatening To Harm Herself

Heather Locklear is not in a good place right now. Plus, highlights from the MTV Movie & TV Awards... and the Roseanne spinoff (without Roseanne) is a go! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Heather Locklear was hospitalized for a psych evaluation. She's had problems ever since Melrose Place ended; in and out of rehab. She's had a whacko boyfriend in & out of picture. They got in a fight... and her parents went to check on her and she threatened to shoot herself. And she does have a handgun (registered and licensed). We hope she gets the help and treatment it sounds like she needs.

Heather Locklear reportedly got violent with her parents just before her hospitalization https://t.co/pWzzgju2tm — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 18, 2018

Ariana Grande named an interlude 'Pete' on her upcoming album Sweetener after her new fiancé Pete Davidson. She said, "life is too short to be cryptic about something as beautiful as this love I'm in."

Ariana Grande shares new snippet of an interlude called "Pete" https://t.co/xIdkqB4lvq pic.twitter.com/zuUwOo17Qf — billboard (@billboard) June 18, 2018

ABC is going ahead with a Roseanne spinoff and former star Roseanne Barr has agreed not to stand in the way. The creators don't want her to have any part of it - planning, cuts from royalties, etc. But she got some "go-away" money. Anyway, the series is expected to focus on Darlene (Sara Gilbert).

Roseanne spinoff reportedly moving ahead as Roseanne Barr agrees to walk away from show https://t.co/zrwFZmpeV6 pic.twitter.com/KCbWQEr2Gv — Yahoo (@Yahoo) June 19, 2018

And Michael B. Jordan won Best Villain for Black Panther last night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and took a jab at Roseanne!

And also last night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Chris Pratt revealed some rules for the next generation.

1 of 9 rules from @prattprattpratt "Don't be a --" Congrats on receiving the Generation Award! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/IFn87o8Kuk — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Last night's Bachelorette had a super awkward moment... So Jean Blanc calls himself a "colognoisseur'. He has over 3000 fragrances. He gave Becca some cologne, told her he loved her, and when she didn't reciprocate, he wanted it back. (And he went home.)