Hollywood Stories: How Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

How did J.Lo celebrate her 50th birthday? And why is The Rock joining protestors in Hawaii? Find out, plus get a look at a different kind of video from Beyonce and more Hollywood Stories.

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 yesterday, and she looks amazing. Even she says so... she said she looked back at pictures of herself when she was younger and she really does look better now. That must feel really good to say, because she obviously puts in a lot of hard work. J.Lo's celebration continued in Miami at Gloria Estefan's massive mansion. The mayor of Miami is involved, and like every celebrity is involved. J.Lo's actual birthday started out with an adorable video from A-Rod.

How distracting was it that he was using Billy Joel music in the background??

Faye Dunaway was fired from a one woman play because she was apparently physically abusive to the crew. Supposedly the "physical abuse" was a slap that was mostly play fighting, and it was over a wig. Regardless, you don't mess with a woman's wig, weave, hair extensions, or any of that stuff.

Rutger Hauer passed away at 75 years old. He was most famous for his role in Blade Runner, but he was in so many sci-fi and genre movies.

Fans, filmmakers and more pay tribute to Rutger Hauer: https://t.co/yprhbkPHn7 pic.twitter.com/3fUKu50KBj — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 25, 2019

Apparently Kate Middleton, Her Royal Highness, is a fan of Baby Botox. Don't get it twisted-- that's not Botox for a baby, it's just a smaller amount of Botox, not the full syringe.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is joining protesters in Hawaii in a fight against a telescope being placed on sacred ground. The new telescope is supposed to sit on top of Mauna Kea, and Johnson says that this is bigger than a telescope, it's about humanity and culture and his people, who are willing to die to protect this land. Demonstrators have blocked the road and chained themselves to a gate at the construction site, but there are already 13 telescopes on the volcano.

Video of &quot;The Rock&quot; Makes Surprise Visit To Mauna Kea - Day 10 (July 24, 2019)

Beyonce released a video-- which we think is a snippet from her Homecoming movie, about her performance at Coachella-- where she reveals her weight. Bey got on the scale and revealed she's 175 pounds today, and said she has a long way to go. The video, called 22 Days Nutrition, is about the program she did after giving birth to her twins in order to get ready for Coachella. Apparently, Bey did two cycles of the program, which is 44 days total. 22 Days Nutrition is a plant based diet, with no meat, no alcohol, no sugar (and no fun).

Video of Beyoncé - 22 Days Nutrition

Constance Wu, fresh off of her Crazy Rich Asians success, is irritating pretty much everyone by demanding top billing in her movie with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, called Hustle.