Hollywood Stories: ICE-T Arrested for Toll Evasion

ICE-T was arrested going through a toll booth and not paying. ICE-T was arrested for toll evasion for crossing a New York City bridge without paying the toll fee. He was driving a new car and without a license plate and busted without having car registration on the new car. ICE T says he forgot to bring his E-Z Pass Transmitter. A source says ICE T just got his McLaren 720s sports car chipped from California.

I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

Meghan Markle had to flee a Fiji Market after a crowd became too big where it became a potentially dangerous level this all may due to her huge popularity level. Meghan was with vendors at Suva Market to meet female vendors who’ve worked on the U.N. Women’s Project “Markets for Change.”

Meghan Markle was rushed through a Fiji market by security personnel due to concerns about a large crowd that came to greet her.https://t.co/UcyHvOB351 pic.twitter.com/GaG3j1VC2f — Circa (@Circa) October 24, 2018

British Police are looking for a suspect who looks exactly like David Schwimmer aka Ross from “Friends” Police posted a surveillance photo on Facebook and asked if they knew this person and people said it looked a lot like David Schwimmer. There were so many “tips” that assumed it was David that the police had to post a statement saying “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.”