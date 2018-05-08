Hollywood Stories: Inside The 2018 Met Gala

We go inside this year's Met Gala and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

This year's theme for the Met Gala was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Cardinal Dolan was there, along with Madonna, and Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who remained drama-free on the Red Carpet.

Selena Gomez talked about the importance of her faith-- and her Queen Esther inspired dress-- on the Red carpet.

Blake Lively's gown was so big that she had to get a party bus to drive her to the Met Gala! The actor's Versace dress took more than 600 hours to make, and it was so enormous that Lively was unable to fit into an average sized car. People are speculating that she will be on the cover of Vogue magazine's Met Gala issue...

But Katy Perry was also seen with a pair of larger-than-Victoria's Secret supermodels' angel wings.

And where was Kanye? Kim Kardashian attended the 2018 Gala solo, wearing a sexy gold Versace gown. In case you were wondering, the theme of the Met Gala was religion in fashion. A couple people wore Papal hats, and everything was ornate and gold... Ariana Grande was there with her best religious gown:

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going to be shown at 200 theaters around the country on Saturday May 19th. The wedding is going to be shown at 10am in all time zones.

Roseanne is getting Muslim neighbors tonight. The Conners get Muslim neighbors on tonight's episode, and they have fertilizer piled near their garage, so Roseanne immediately assumes they're making bombs, before the plot twists, and-- of course-- we learn that they're just like us. A producer said Roseanne wanted to get "a comeuppance" for her own bias... that was her own idea.

Adam Levine revealed that he and his wife Behati Prinsloo want five kids-- a Maroon 5 of families. They're all going to go on tour together.

Adam Lambert announced that he and Queen will be playing a 10-day residency at the Park Theater at the MGM in Las Vegas for three weeks. The show is being called Crown Jewels, with tickets going on sale this Friday for shows that kick off September 1st.

William Shatner says a woman once stole his underwear from his hotel room, then held them for ransom because she wanted some stuff signed. When he met with her, she opened her shirt and said "sign here!" So he grabbed his underwear and ran off.

Johnny Depp is accused of being drunk and attacking a location manager on a movie set, then screaming "I'll give you a hundred thousand dollars to punch me right now." The actual director of the movie called it a "non-event" that got exaggerated. In other words, it's all true yeah.

Charlize Theron plays a stressed-out mom of three in her current movie Tully, and on a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed there will be an Atomic Blonde 2 (YES!), and answered a few questions proving she is totally down to earth.