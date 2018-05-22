Hollywood Stories: Inside the American Idol & Dancing With The Stars Finales

Spoiler Alert for American Idol and Dancing With The Stars:

Maddie Poppe has won Season 16 of American Idol, and it was revealed she's dating runner up Caleb Lee Hutchinson. He's a little bit country, she's a little bit rock n roll (by way of Zooey Deschanel, anyway). She's a 19-year-old Iowa native, and she's absolutely adorable.

Ratings have been good for American Idol, though it still remains to be seen whether they beat The Voice head to head in their finale weeks.

Katy Perry, one of the judges on Idol, was asked about the Royal Wedding and specifically about Meghan Markle's dress versus Catherine's dress. Katy had a little something snarky to say.

Video of Katy Perry Says Meghan Markle&#039;s Wedding Dress Needed &#039;One More Fitting!&#039; (Exclusive)

Dancing With The Stars Athletes ended last night, and Adam Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson won it. No surprise there, everyone kind of figured he'd win considering his background as a figure skater.

Former President Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce films and shows for the streaming service, which could include scripted and unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries, and features. The deal is allegedly in the millions of dollars.

Bravo has ordered eight new series to fill up its now 7-night programming schedule this Fall, including yet another Real Housewives series. But wait-- this one is called The Real Housewives of the 1960s. Not sure how it's going to work, but it will be a cast of modern women and they'll be sent back to the 60s to experience the "ultimate" era of all-American households. Are they going to be experiencing 2018 through the lens of a 1960s housewife?

Charlize Theron will star is Megyn Kelly in a movie about Roger Ailes.

Ariana Grande and SNL cast member Pete Davidson are reportedly dating. She likes weirdos, doesn't she?

The Script is apparently mad at James Arthur because they feel James' song "Say You Won't Let Go" rips off their song, "The Man Who Can't Be Moved." James asked The Script to work with him on the song and they said no, so James released it on his own. Now The Script is suing, claiming it's a direct ripoff.

Here's the two songs... what do you think?

Video of The Script - The Man Who Can’t Be Moved (Official Video)

Video of James Arthur - Say You Won&#039;t Let Go

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to join the next Spider-Man movie as the villain Mysterio. And Michael Keaton is coming back as the Vulture, who was in prison at the end of the first movie.

Brad Pitt has a really quick cameo in Deadpool 2, which he did because his kids loved the first movie. The screenwriter says it was a heck of a lot easier getting celebrity cameos this time around, since the original was such a hit.

Hugh Grant is marrying his 39-year-old girlfriend of more than six years, and she has done her time. She's the mother of three of Hugh's five children. He's 57, and this will be his first marriage.

Arrested Development co-stars Jason Bateman and will Arnett were in a taxi that rear ended another car in New York City last week. They weren't injured, but the driver of the car reported some back pain, so you know that's the beginning of a lawsuit.

Halle Berry has signed on to co-star alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick Chapter Three.

Alek and Hilaria Baldwin announced the name of their baby boy-- Romeo Alejandro David.

Camila Cabello is skipping tonight's Taylor Swift show in Seattle due to dehydration. She got a little sick after the Billboard Awards.

Did you know that Shaq had a hand in getting NSYNC off the ground? Lance Bass shared the story: