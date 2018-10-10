Hollywood Stories: Inside the American Music Awards

We go inside the best wins and performances from the AMAs, plus who's nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Find out here!

Taylor Swift had a big night at the American Music Awards. She and her giant snake kicked off the show with a performance of "I Did Something Bad." Taylor also became the most-awarded female artist ever, by picking up four awards including Artist of the Year. She broke the record previously held by Whitney Houston. In her speech, she told people to get out and vote in the midterms. They're already seeing spikes in voter registration, thanks to Taylor's comments at the AMAs and Instagram (and President Trump's complaints over Taylor's support of Democratic candidates).

Video of Taylor Swift Wins Artist of the Year - AMAs 2018

Other winners were Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Migos, Rihanna (Favorite Female Artist), and Cardi B, who won the first award of the night, Best Rap and Hip-Hop Artist.

Other highlights from the AMAs included Panic! At The Disco's cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody," and all-star tribute to Aretha Franklin lead by Gladys Knight, and great performances by Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Cardi B.

Video of Panic! At The Disco - Bohemian Rhapsody (Live from Sydney for the American Music Awards)

Things got nasty on the set of the upcoming Joker movie recently. Extras were locked on a subway car for over three hours, and it got so bad some people started releiving themselves on the tracks because they had nowhere else to go. Sources on set told TMZ extras were filming a scene in a Brooklyn subway station, and they couldn't take a break after over two hours of work, which lead to this sticky situation. The Screen Actors Guild received a complaint about breaktime violations, and sent a rep to the set to resolve the situation.

Yesterday would have been John Lennon's 78th birthday, and his wife Yoko Ono reinvented his song "Imagine" as a birthday gift to her late husband.

Video of Yoko Ono - Imagine

Stevie Nicks and Radiohead are among the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, along with Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Roxy Music, The Cure, and Chaka Khan.

Video of 2019 Official Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Katy Perry said she's taking some time away from music making. She's been on the road for ten years, and she just wants to chill.

If you haven't seen the HBO series The Shop with LeBron James, it is so cool. Drake made an appearance, and said one of the things that scares him the most is knowing when to exit stage left.