Hollywood Stories: Inside The Bachelorette Finale

(**SPOILER ALERT**) The Bachelorette wrapped up last night, and yes, the winner-- if you could call him that-- was the guy nobody wanted to see win. Becca chose Garrett, but not before Blake proposed to her and she said no.

As a reminder, Garrett is the contestant whose now-deleted Instagram account had liked racist, sexist, and transphobic posts, as well as conspiracy theories about a Parkland High School shooting survivor. He said he made a mistake and claimed he didn't realize he was liking those posts when he thought he was just scrolling. He's standing by that apology.

Serena Williams has said in a very powerful Instagram post that she's struggling with postpartum emotion, after giving birth to her 11-month-old daughter. She struggled professionally recently, on the courts and she opened up about how hard it is every day as a mom, thinking 'Am I doing enough? Am I being the best mom I can be?' We can all relate to that.

Beyonce has come to terms with her FUPA... that's the "fat upper pelvic area." She said she's not back where she wants to be after giving birth, and she still has the FUPA. We don't see it, but apparently she does.

P!nk took some heat for canceling a show in Australia over the weekend, but it turns out she was hospitalized for dehydration, and then readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus.

Cee-Lo Green is returning to The Voice this season as a mentor.

Kelly Clarkson is filming a pilot for a daytime talk show that could debut sometime next fall. Additional information, including names of executive producers or even whether the show will air in syndication or an alternative platform, is not yet available.

Nikki Blonsky, who was in Hairspray on Broadway, apparently had her Instagram hacked. Now, we have a new version of crying woman to contend with.