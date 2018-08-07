Hollywood Stories: Inside The Bachelorette Finale
Spoilers for The Bachelorette finale, plus Serena Williams opens up, Beyonce embraces her FUPA, and more Hollywood Stories...
(**SPOILER ALERT**) The Bachelorette wrapped up last night, and yes, the winner-- if you could call him that-- was the guy nobody wanted to see win. Becca chose Garrett, but not before Blake proposed to her and she said no.
As a reminder, Garrett is the contestant whose now-deleted Instagram account had liked racist, sexist, and transphobic posts, as well as conspiracy theories about a Parkland High School shooting survivor. He said he made a mistake and claimed he didn't realize he was liking those posts when he thought he was just scrolling. He's standing by that apology.
Serena Williams has said in a very powerful Instagram post that she's struggling with postpartum emotion, after giving birth to her 11-month-old daughter. She struggled professionally recently, on the courts and she opened up about how hard it is every day as a mom, thinking 'Am I doing enough? Am I being the best mom I can be?' We can all relate to that.
Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!
A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on
Beyonce has come to terms with her FUPA... that's the "fat upper pelvic area." She said she's not back where she wants to be after giving birth, and she still has the FUPA. We don't see it, but apparently she does.
P!nk took some heat for canceling a show in Australia over the weekend, but it turns out she was hospitalized for dehydration, and then readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus.
Cee-Lo Green is returning to The Voice this season as a mentor.
Kelly Clarkson is filming a pilot for a daytime talk show that could debut sometime next fall. Additional information, including names of executive producers or even whether the show will air in syndication or an alternative platform, is not yet available.
Nikki Blonsky, who was in Hairspray on Broadway, apparently had her Instagram hacked. Now, we have a new version of crying woman to contend with.
Nikki Blonsky‘s instagram was hacked and she went live to report on it... pic.twitter.com/Mc5LeA3yIB— Joe Hegyes (@HegyesJoe) August 5, 2018