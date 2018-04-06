Hollywood Stories: Inside The Jersey Shore Reunion

How did the Jersey Shore reunion measure up? Plus, Zac Efron gets a new furbaby, Jimmy Kimmel blasts Sean Hannity, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

We waited all week for this-- and stayed up way past our bedtime-- to watch the Jersey Shore Family Reunion. The Situation is sober, and large... he got a new personal trainer, so he's trying to change his life. Everyone's older and married... it's so boring. They tried to spice things up by throwing Sammi sex doll in the middle of things (Sammi is the only cast member who is not there) and apparently Snooki and Dina weren't having it. The season premiere of Real Housewives of New York made that show look it could win an Emmy Award compared to this.

Zac Efron has a new rescue dog! The shelter he got it from said it was actually about to be put down. Zac came into the shelter, and it was love at first sight.

"Despacito" is now the first video on YouTube to reach five billion views. How much money are they making off that YouTube video alone??? Let's make it a billion and ONE views:

Video of kJQP7kiw5Fk

High Fidelity is going to become a TV series on Disney's streaming service. The movie High Fidelity was based on a book by Hubert Selby, and starred John Cusack.

Jimmy Kimmel has a bone to pick with Sean Hannity. Kimmel was making fun of Melania's accent on his show. Hannity got very upset, so he called Jimmy Kimmel an ass clown. So Kimmel went after Sean Hannity.

Video of Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Sean Hannity’s Vicious Attacks

Brad Pitt is spending time with an acclaimed architect, award winning artist, rock star, Israeli fighter, and MIT Professor named Neri Oxman... she's incredible! Forget Brad Pitt, this woman is amazing and she could seriously win a Nobel Prize.

Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead was on Jimmy Fallon's show, and he told the story of when he was in Las Vegas recently, and passed a Walking Dead themed slot machine... so he decided to give it a whirl!

Video of Norman Reedus&#039; Walking Dead Co-Star Andrew Lincoln Punches Everyone in the Face

MMA star Conor McGregor turned himself into police, after causing chaos at a UFC media event yesterday. He threw a hand truck through the window of a bus that several fighters were in. One of them suffered cuts to his face as a result.

P!nk forgot the words to "Who Knew" during a show this week. She didn't lose her cool, though. She said "I wrote it, maybe I didn't want a second verse anymore."