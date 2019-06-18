Hollywood Stories: Inside the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Avengers Endgame dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards, plus Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get caught "in the act" by their daughter, The Hunger Games is getting a prequel, and more Hollywood Stories.

Avengers Endgame topped the MTV Movie and TV award winners last night. Endgame won three trophies and the movies A Star Is Born and To All The Boys I've Loved Before won two apiece.

Ray J's wife flipped host Zachary Levi the bird after he made a joke about Kim Kardashian's sex tape. Guess it's still not funny to some people.

Did not have to shade Ray J like that ----



Princess Love #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/xHKLlgDPMt — SugarPlum Fairy (@BossSugarPlum) June 18, 2019

The Rock accepted the Generation Award with a speech about always being your authentic self. He added "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

Video of &#039;Bring Everybody With You&#039; Dwayne Johnson Wins 2019 Generation Award | 2019 Movie &amp; TV Awards

Someone was needed to play the voice of God in an off Broadway musical called Only Human, in which Jesus and Lucifer realize they can't work together anymore due to creative differences. Gary Busey got the part!

Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt passed away yesterday after a battle with stomach cancer. Anderson Cooper's tribute to her was touching and sweet.

Video of Anderson Cooper&#039;s tribute to his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' adult daughter walked in on them having sex on Father's Day morning. Kelly said she wasn't interested in doing anything with Mark that morning because the whole family was over, and she had to get cooking. Mark said he knew she was just going through the motions and going through with it because it was Father's Day... but then their daughter Lola knocked on the door and walked in, and locked eyes with Kelly.

Video of Lola Walked in on Kelly and Mark...Again!

Suzanne Collins is writing a Hunger Games prequel novel that will be out next May, and of course, a movie will follow. It takes place around the tenth The Hunger Games, 64 years before the events of the first novel.

Exciting news, Hunger Games fans: A prequel novel set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games is coming May 2020! Read more here: https://t.co/nA7wAYX4Fz pic.twitter.com/3JdeCTcAQp — Scholastic (@Scholastic) June 17, 2019

The Jonas Brothers sold 414,000 copies of Happiness Begins to score their third number one album. Life is good for the Jonas Brothers right now.

Video of Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Katy Perry made a surprise cameo at the end of Taylor Swift's new video "You Need To Calm Down." Katy is dressed as a hamburger, Taylor is dressed as french fries, and they hug each other.