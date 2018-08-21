Hollywood Stories: Inside the MTV Video Music Awards

We delve deep into the highlights of the MTV VMAs in today's Hollywood Stories!

The MTV Video Music Awards show went down last night in New York City at Radio City Music Hall. Cardi B faked everyone out at the MTV Video Music Awards last night. She came out with what looked like a baby swaddled in pink blankets, she unwrapped the swaddling, and inside was an MTV Video Music Award.

Video of Cardi B Opens the 2018 VMAs | 2018 Video Music Awards

Hosts Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart threw a little shade at the audience. Tiffany couldn't pronounce Camila Cabello's name, and when she finally got through her name she managed to throw a little shade at the other girls from Fifth Harmony that Camila left behind. But Nicki Minaj come to their rescue, showing her support for Normani.

The #VMAs are so big that we couldn't just call one comedian, we needed both @KevinHart4real AND @TiffanyHaddish ------ pic.twitter.com/COMO8GYQKx — MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018

It was a good night for Camila. She won Artist and Video of the Year, and the latter award was presented by one of her heroes, Madonna.

Video of Camila Cabello on VMA Wins &amp; Favorite Moments | 2018 Video Music Awards

Before presenting the award, Madonna told a long story about how Aretha Franklin inspired her and kickstarted her career... basically, she turned her tribute to Aretha into a tribute to Madonna.

Jennifer Lopez gushed over boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Video of Jennifer Lopez Accepts the Video Vanguard Award | 2018 Video Music Awards

She also performed a 10 minute, high energy ballad of her hits... she's amazing.

Video of Jennifer Lopez Performs &#039;Get On The Floor&#039;, &#039;Love Don&#039;t Cost A Thing&#039; &amp; More | 2018 VMAs

The Backstreet Boys sang some of the nominees' songs. They always manage to stay relevant!

While walking the red carpet, Pete Davidson was spotted wearing a blue beaded bracelet featuring the initials "A-G-D," which everyone is speculating stands for Ariana Grande Davidson, and that they are already married.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

TNT has ordered a new late night talk show pilot starring Niecy Nash. The actress/ author/ comedian will be serving up a tall glass of humor, advice, and Niecy-isms.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have split. He's already been spotted out with a 22-year-old model.

The Eagles have overtaken Michael Jackson's Thriller for the top-selling album ever. The Eagles Greatest Hits 1971 to 1975 was officially certified 38 times platinum, making it the new number one.