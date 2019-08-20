Hollywood Stories: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Split Up

Bachelor In Paradise finally got to Christian's epic brawl, while Hannah G made her decision. Plus, The Rock gets married, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes break up, and more Hollywood Stories.

All season long, Bachelor In Paradise has been teasing a big fight between Christian and... someone. Now we know it was Jordan, who was defending Clay, the big NFL football player, who didn't want to get into a physical altercation over a woman. Chris Harrison had to break up the middle of the night fistfight, and Christian and Jordan both got sent packing. Considering they both tripled their Instagram followers, it looks like they're gonna be okay. Everyone else had a reaction to the brawl.

And Hannah G finally made her choice between Blake and Dylan, and she chose wisely with Dylan, but bad guy Blake was still picked to stick around.

After six years of pretending they weren't together, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes reportedly aren't together anymore. It apparently had something to do with Jamie being seen with a young lady, who looks like she's about 18.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii. Women everywhere are devastated.

Kate Upton isn't losing sleep over Victoria's Secret cancelling their fashion show. She said she's sick of seeing the same body type over and over again, parading down the runway.

Alex Rodriguez has two daughters, and they are at the age when they don't want their dad following them on Instagram. So A-Rod decided to get a burner Instagram account that follows his daughters, and so he can keep an eye on them. Now that news is out, he'll probably have to make a new one and start over.

Billie Eilish has knocked Lil Nas X off the top of the charts after a record breaking 19 weeks at number one. "Old Town Road" has dropped out of the top spot to make way for "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish.

Billie might have thrown a little shade, too, because after the news came out Lil Nas X tweeted at her to say congratulations and she commented "I think he mad on the low..." What do you think? Was there any shade in what she said?