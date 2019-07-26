Hollywood Stories: Janice Dickinson Gets 'Epic' Settlement Against Bill Cosby

Cosby's insurance company has paid out big in a settlement with Janice Dickinson, one of his earliest accusers. Plus, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse debunk the rumors of their breakup, and you can stay in Bella's house from Twilight next time you're in oregon. Find out how in today's Hollywood Stories.

Bill Cosby's insurance company AIG has settled with Janice Dickinson, who was one of the first women to come forward with allegations against him. Janice called it an epic settlement, and it's against Bill Cosby's will. He doesn't want his insurance company pay out settlements.

It seems like Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are not really broken up. This was apparently just wild internet speculation, which apparently started because they both were at Comic Con and weren't seen together.

We've all heard the stories that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton don't like each other, but it seems like they're actually besties, because they talk and text regularly according to an unnamed source.

Fans of the Twilight film series can now spend the night in the Oregon House that served as the filming location for Bella Swan's home. You can rent iton AirBNB for $330-440 a night, depending on the day. It's a 1930s home in a quiet neighborhood, a short drive away from Portland.

Jack Perry, son of late actor Luke Perry, says he's proud of his dad's final big screen role in Quentin Tarantino's new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Jack worked on the set as a production assistant and he was also had a small little role in the film. Tarantino himself gave glowing reviews of Luke not only a human, but also as an actor in the movie.

Jake Gyllenhaal wants to be a dad, and we're sure there's lots of women who would volunteer. He's starring in a Broadway show about fatherhood, Seawall: A Life.

Prince's estate has released yet another song, called "Holly Rock" recorded in 1985.