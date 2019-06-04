Hollywood Stories: Jay-Z, Hip-Hop Billionaire

Jay-Z is officially a billionaire! Plus, Miley Cyrus is selling condoms now, Colin Farrell shares gory details of one of his worst hangovers, and more Hollywood Stories.

Forbes says Jay-Z is hip-hop's first billionaire! He's basically a self-made man, growing up poor in New York City's projects, and dealing drugs before launching a music career less than 25 years ago. Since then, he started his own record label, clothing line, online streaming service, and he has tentacles in the sports world and representing athletes.

Miley Cyrus is selling downloads of her new E.P. along with a condom. It has a phone number on it, and when you call it you get a prerecorded message and you can leave a message of your own.

Call me. I dare you. ☎️ 1-833-SHE-ISMC pic.twitter.com/0luZNrTHt4 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 3, 2019

Miley was also groped on the red carpet while she was in Spain. Her husband Chris Hemsworth was there with her, put an arm around her, and then her bodyguards whisked her away... but not before a fan got his hand on her shoulder, her chest, and planted a kiss right on her face. Terrible!

Colin Farrell was once so hung over on the set of Minority Report that it took him more than 50 takes to say one line. It's unclear how many there were, but Colin said his sister was on set that day, and she left after take 56. We're surprised Tom Cruise put up with that, as he's very serious about both making movies and personal health.

Billboard's list of the best albums of the year so far includes ones by Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Maren Morris, and Vampire Weekend.

Alex Rodriguez was photographed sitting on the toilet in his New York City apartment, going to the bathroom. The picture went viral. He said in an interview he's not suing... but he is planning to invest in some good blinds. The most egregious thing in the photo are the towels that are hanging on the wall, with a giant monogrammed "A." In case we didn't know whose towel it was.

James Holzhauer, the guy who has been on Jeopardy and is close to becoming the most winning champion of all time, finally lost last night after 32 straight wins. Emma Boettcher beat him by more than $22,000. James did still walk away with a few million dollars, even though he didn't beat the previous record-holding all-time winner.