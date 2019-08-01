Hollywood Stories: Jed's Ex Speaks On 'Bachelorette' Finale

Jed's ex weighs in on the Bachelorette finale, The Rock becomes the highest paid actor of the year, Salma Hayek participates in a high-security interview, and more Hollywood Stories.

Sorority life is over for Lori Loughlin's daughters. Both Olivia Jade and Bella have been kicked out of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Jed's ex Haley Stevens is speaking out about The Bachelorette finale. Jed's ex was kind of a character on this season, because he basically told her he loved her before he went on the show. She said she feels bad for Hannah, and she's sad the drama with Jed ruined Hannah's love story. But Jed argued that Hannah was dating a bunch of other guys, so why can't he date other women?

Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova, known for her travel blogs, was found dead in a suitcase. Apparently, a jealous ex-boyfriend has been arrested.

Where does Hobbs and Shaw fit into the ranking of all nine Fast and Furious movies? Apparently at number four. The fifth movie, Fast Five, is the number one most popular of the franchise. Maybe let the movie at least hit theaters before releasing that? People haven't even seen it yet!

The Rock is now the highest paid actor of 2019, beating out Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, and Adam Sandler and topping the list with $89.4 million dollars last year. Take that Marky Mark!

In case you missed it, The Rock also talked to Jimmy Fallon about his famous cheat days.

It's officially over-- Woodstock 50 has been canceled. That's not to be confused with the Woodstock Fair here in Connecticut, which is coming into its 159th year on Labor Day weekend.

Salma Hayek is on the cover of the issue of the British Vogue guest edited by Meghan Markle. Salma and Meghan sat down for an interview, and Salma said it was such a secret arrangement, she couldn't even use Meghan's real name during the phone call. That seems a little extra... it's just a magazine!