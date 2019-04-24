Hollywood Stories: Jennifer Garner on the cover of "People's" Beautiful Issue
Britney Spears was rumored to be in a mental facility held up against her will to the point where people on social media were using the hashtag “Free Britney”. Well Britney cleared up the rumors and posted this video on Instagram saying “Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment ------ You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
Jennifer Garner is on the cover of “People’s” Beautiful Issue and she states she wasn’t glamorous when she was younger. She said, “I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn’t see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life.”
"I feel like I'm happier and feel prettier the less I look in the mirror, and the more I am thinking about my impact outside." ❤️ Our #BeautifulIssue cover star, Jennifer Garner, thinks about beauty "very holistically," and we couldn't agree more. https://t.co/Wtdqj2S7xj pic.twitter.com/XC61840uZ2— People (@people) April 24, 2019
Avengers: Endgame is predicted to break the all-time record for biggest opening weekend ever!! People are predicting to make $1 Billion worldwide!
Avengers EndGame Box Office: Can the Marvel Film Make a Billion Dollars Over Its First Weekend? Not Impossible, It Seems!#AvengersEndgame #Avengers #Endgame @Marvel_India @Avengers #BoxOffice https://t.co/TyRev8cWe1— LatestLY (@latestly) April 24, 2019