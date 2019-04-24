Hollywood Stories: Jennifer Garner on the cover of "People's" Beautiful Issue

Britney Spears was rumored to be in a mental facility held up against her will to the point where people on social media were using the hashtag “Free Britney”. Well Britney cleared up the rumors and posted this video on Instagram saying “Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

Jennifer Garner is on the cover of “People’s” Beautiful Issue and she states she wasn’t glamorous when she was younger. She said, “I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn’t see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life.”

"I feel like I'm happier and feel prettier the less I look in the mirror, and the more I am thinking about my impact outside." ❤️ Our #BeautifulIssue cover star, Jennifer Garner, thinks about beauty "very holistically," and we couldn't agree more. https://t.co/Wtdqj2S7xj pic.twitter.com/XC61840uZ2 — People (@people) April 24, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is predicted to break the all-time record for biggest opening weekend ever!! People are predicting to make $1 Billion worldwide!