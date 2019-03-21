Hollywood Stories: Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!

Jessica Simpson gave birth to her baby girl “Birdie Mae Johnson” on Tuesday weighing on 10 pounds 13 oz. Her and her former NFL husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child together! They also have two children Maxwell, 6 and Ace, 5.

R Kelly breaks his internet silence by posting a video of himself singing “Happy Birthday” to his daughter Joann. BTW, Joann wants nothing to do with her father R. Kelly.

Jenny McCarthy claims it was an absolute nightmare to work with Barbara Walters on her time on “The View”. There were times where Barbara would make her change outfits because she didn’t like what Jenny was wearing. Jenny also claims there were wars between Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara. Jenny would go to work crying saying, “I couldn’t be myself. Every day I went home and I was miserable. It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my twenty-five years of show business.”