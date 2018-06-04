Hollywood Stories: Jimmy Fallon and the Parkland Students

Jimmy Fallon spoke to the survivors of the Parkland shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School commencement over the weekend. He told the class that while most speakers would tell them they are the future, he believes they're really the present.

Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future - you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud. #MSDStrong #YouAreThePresent pic.twitter.com/czvZwezKSt — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 3, 2018

Roseanne Barr has gone radio silent. She hasn't tweeted since Thursday, and she bailed on a podcast interview with Joe Rogan. She did record a rambling, sobbing podcast with her rabbi, but he hasn't released the audio out of respect for her.

It was reported last week that ABC was considering a Rosanne spinoff, which would not include Barr herself. Among top options being considered now are a new show that would focus on Sarah Gilbert's daughter Darlene. Sources say Gilbert-- who was also a producer on the reboot-- has reportedly been calling cast members to see if they want to be involved in the idea, just in case ABC decides to move forward with a new show.

TMZ reports that John Goodman is very interested in leading a spinoff based on Roseanne's husband Dan.

It's worth noting, there have been many successful spinoffs based on earlier shows in TV history. Frasier came from Cheers, and they're now both known as two of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

Last November, Benedict Cumberbatch jumped out of an Uber to help a bicycle delivery driver who was being mugged by four guys. He and the Uber driver were able to chase them off, and the driver says "He was very brave." Was he wearing his Dr. Strange costume when he came to the victim's rescue?

Mariah Carey might want to sell some more jewelry if fans don't start buying tickets to her Butterfly Returns shows at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. According to Page Six, seats are still available for the July 5th opening night of her three month residency. Mariah sold the diamond engagement ring from James Packer for $2.1 million. But how much was the ring worth? $10 million.

Janet Jackson called police on Saturday to check on the welfare of her son, according to People Magazine. The 1-year-old child was with his father, and Jackson was worried. Police showed up, and everything was fine.

Here's a crazy story. Newly surfaced-video of ex-Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford reveals the kind of behavior that got him fired from the Fox drama and replaced by Sean William Scott. For two seasons, Crawford and Damon Wayans played buddy cops on the show... but behind the scenes they were anything but friendly. Crawford can be heard going Christian Bale-level nuts during a scene, because of background noise.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has won a second weekend at the box office, topping Shailene Woodley's new movie Adrift.

Want to know what natural disaster movie featuring a strong female lead like Shailene should you watch next? Christine shared a list!

Taylor Swift early efforts to keep unwanted people out of her landmark mansion in Beverly Hills didn't work, so she's moved on to a backup plan-- build a bigger wall.

Carlos Santana was trending over the weekend. No, he didn't die (thank God!), but he did a killer performance of the National Anthem at Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals, and his wife accompanied him on drums.