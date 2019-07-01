Hollywood Stories: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Second Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married (again!), Taylor Swift has some choice words for Scooter Braun, the guy who now owns her back catalog, and will Melissa MCCarthy play a live action Ursula?

It was a big wedding weekend! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for a second time. They first got married in Vegas, one of the very few celebrity quickie weddings that wasn't big and over-the-top. But now they went to France for the big, fancy wedding. Joe Jonas had so many groomsmen, they had to use the Panorama function for photos. One of the groomsmen was their dog, though it was not the dire wolf from the from Game of Thrones that Sophie adopted.

Zoë Kravitz married Karl Glusman.

And Katharine McPhee married David Foster.

Melissa McCarthy is in early talks to play Ursula the Sea Witch in Disney's upcoming live action Little Mermaid movie. However, the internet really wants Lizzo do it. Lizzo has a whole Ursula thing that she's been doing for a long time... we think she might be a really good choice.

Cardi B was denied a trademark on her catch phrase "Okurrr," and she is not happy. The patent office said the phrase has been around long before Cardi B, especially in the drag community.

Taylor Swift drama over the weekend-- her entire back catalogue was purchased by Scooter Braun, who she's got bad blood with, going way back. Justin Bieber jumped into it, defending his longtime manager and saying Taylor knew all along that this was going to happen. Scooter purchased all of Big Machine, Taylor's label, so he owns every one of her albums, including Reputation. Taylor still owns the publishing rights, but not the masters rights, which essentially means if she wants to re-release anything, she has to get Scooter's permission. Taylor is not happy, and wrote a scathing Instagram post, going off on Scooter and claiming that she wasn't even offered an opportunity to buy back her own music.

Celine Dion released a new single, "Flying On My Own." In Paris this weekend, Celine was spotted wearing a swimsuit, nowhere near a pool or beach. Good for her!