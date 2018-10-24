Hollywood Stories: John Mayer Does THIS before Getting It On

Free Taco Bell thanks to the stolen base during Game 1 of the #WorldSeries, everyone in the U.S. gets a FREE Doritos Locos Taco at @Taco Bell Nov. 1st from 2PM-6PM!

There it is! Thanks to that stolen base, everyone across ---- gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos at @TacoBell next week! pic.twitter.com/O3aDjpxrzs — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2018

John Mayer says he sings his own songs before getting it on with girls. Also, he says his count is over 800 women! Might want to get tested after you hook up with John Mayer.

John Mayer says he does THIS before getting it on.https://t.co/RsD4pLJxpe — 965tic (@965tic) October 24, 2018

Cradi B’s single “Money” was leaked yesterday which was two days early, but Cardi blames Nicki Minaj fans for it getting released early. She goes on an Instagram rant saying, “They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans . . .” *Uncensored Profanity*