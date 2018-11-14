Hollywood Stories: John Mayer Sober for Two Years Straight

November 14, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

John Mayer has been 2 years sober! He admits the last time he drank was when he got blasted at Drake’s 30th birthday and he was hungover for 6 days straight!!! Mayer says in an interview with complex.

Migos joins the Late Late Show with James Corden for Carpool Kareoke! Offset, Quavo and Takeoff join Corden and looks like they will be singing a Whitney Houston song. You can even see them dab together!

Tags: 
hollywood stories