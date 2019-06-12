Hollywood Stories: Jon Stewart Goes To Washington

June 12, 2019
Christine Lee

Jon Stewart gets angry as he addresses congress about healthcare for 9/11 first responders. Plus, learn Forbes' highest paid athletes in the world, and why Rami Malek didn't make the cut in Rocketman.

Jon Stewart spoke to a congressional committee in an emotional speech about renewing healthcare funding for 9/11 first responders, and he was irate that many of the members of the committee didn't even bother to show up. He said sick and dying, these first responders brought themselves down here, to speak to no one. Their health care is running out, and Congress doesn't seem to care.

Mike Tyson and some partners are building the Tyson Ranch. This is a place in California where you can learn about smoking weed, you can camp, you can see concerts, you can float on the world's longest lazy river... but you can't learn to box.

Forbes released a new list of the highest paid athletes in the world, and soccer player Lionel Messi is number one. No players from America's biggest sports-- NBA, NFL, NHL, or MLB-- even made the top five. 

The women's soccer team annihilated Thailand in the World Cup, 13-0. But there's a huge controversy on Twitter, that every time they scored they celebrated, like you do in the World Cup. Worth noting, the men's soccer team was never criticized when they do this. The women are getting crap for doing this after every single one of their goals. And of course, the women don't get equal pay to the men's soccer team, either.

How cool would it have been to see Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury in Rocketman? Dexter Fletcher, who directed both Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, thought about including him as a cameo, but thought it would have been a little too big of a wink and a nod. Did Freddie Mercury and Elton John cross paths during their careers? They had to have....

Ariana Grande donated proceeds from her Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood. The total donation amounted to around $250,000, from her June 8th sold out Atlanta performance. It's a significant move, because Georgia is one of the states that recently passed new anti-abortion laws. Ariana's decision to donate profits will clearly be on the minds of other performers who take the stage while in Georgia.

After 25-year-old Justin Bieber challenged 56-year-old Tom Cruise to a fight, someone came up with a new social media game, challenging a celebrity 31 years older than you to a fight. 

Gary would dig up Walter Matthau. Christine wants to fight Betty White.

The Taylor Swift-Katy Perry alliance appears to be holding. They recently had a girls night, and Taylor brought cookies on a plate. Peace at last!

