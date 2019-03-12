Hollywood Stories: Jonas Brothers Hit # 1 on the Hot 100 for "Sucker"

March 12, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Drake drops his Michael Jackson song, “Doesn’t Matter to Me” from his UK Scorpion tour set list. This comes during the wake of “Leaving Neverland” HBO docu-series of Michael Jacksons’ accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege that Jackson sexually abused them when they were kids. Right now it is unclear whether Drake believes the allegations.

 

The Jonas Brothers songs  “Sucker” put them at their first ever # 1 on the Hot 100! Their previous best was “Burnin’ Up” that hit # 5 in 2008! Congratulations brothers!

 

Wendy Williams just launched a hotline to help victims of substance abuse and of drug addiction. Wendy announced the hotline number 888-5HUNTER hotline on Monday’s episode on her show “The Wendy Williams Show”

hollywood stories