Hollywood Stories: Jonas Brothers Hit # 1 on the Hot 100 for "Sucker"

Drake drops his Michael Jackson song, “Doesn’t Matter to Me” from his UK Scorpion tour set list. This comes during the wake of “Leaving Neverland” HBO docu-series of Michael Jacksons’ accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege that Jackson sexually abused them when they were kids. Right now it is unclear whether Drake believes the allegations.

Drake Drops Michael Jackson Song from UK Tour in Wake of 'Leaving Neverland' https://t.co/raxcnJtse4 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2019

The Jonas Brothers songs “Sucker” put them at their first ever # 1 on the Hot 100! Their previous best was “Burnin’ Up” that hit # 5 in 2008! Congratulations brothers!

Today’s a big day people. We’re officially celebrating our FIRST EVER #1 on the @billboard Hot 100 plus the first group this CENTURY (and second group EVER) to debut #1 -- We can’t thank you guys enough for all the support. We love you guys so much. pic.twitter.com/3xudJ8ZjAh — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 11, 2019

Wendy Williams just launched a hotline to help victims of substance abuse and of drug addiction. Wendy announced the hotline number 888-5HUNTER hotline on Monday’s episode on her show “The Wendy Williams Show”