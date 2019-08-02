Hollywood Stories: Julianne Hough Is 'Not Straight'
Julianne Hough came out to her husband, but still chooses to be with him. Plus, what does Katy Perry owe in her copyright infringement lawsuit? And if you missed it, Terri Nunn from 80s band Berlin told us whether to expect their Topg Gun hit to appear in next year's sequel!
Julianne Hough is opening up about her personal self discovery in the September issue of Women's Health magazine. She talked about a recent talk with her husband, where told him that she's not straight, but she chooses to be with him. She didn't really elaborate any further than that, which left a lot of people on Twitter unsure what she meant. Julianne posed completely naked on the cover of Women's Health's September issue.
Kim Kardashian is doing her best to keep a $300 million lawsuit out of the public eye. It involves the guy who created "Kimojis," the sexy emojis that look like Kim. He told her about it, and she loved it, and they were gonna work together... but then all of a sudden she ended their business relationship. The very next day, her own Kimojis came out.
Katy Perry was told how much she has to pay in damages after losing her copyright infringement lawsuit to Christian rapper Flame. The total was $2.78 million between all the collaborators, with Katy personally responsible for $550,000. That's a huge payday for Flame.
Google's celebrity-filled Climate Change Party has been slammed by the internet after it was revealed attendees were taking yachts and private jets to the climate change event. In total, 114 private jets flew in for the party in Italy... it's not like they were carpooling, either.
We spoke to Terri Nunn, lead singer of the 80s band Berlin, about whether or not their famous song "Take My Breath Away" would be in the Top Gun sequel, and she said they're in talks right now! Hear our full interview...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unfollowed literally everyone in Instagram, for charity. They've unfolded everyone, and now they're asking for suggestions on which charitable organizations to follow. Every month or so, they'll change the 15 different organizations they follow to highlight people doing good in the world. But why do you have to unfollow other people to do that?
Oh, and Love Island has gotten a second season. Do with that information as you see fit.