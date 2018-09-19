Hollywood Stories: Julie Chen Confirms Exit From 'The Talk'

It's official-- Julie Chen has left The Talk. Plus, Marvel's next big idea, TMI about President Trump, and more Hollywood Stories.

Julie Chen is as of now sticking around on Big Brother, but she had an announcement that she is leaving The Talk. Chen confirmed she is exiting from The Talk after husband Les Moonves's scandal involving allegations of sexual misconduct.

Disney is now in early development on an ambitious plan to make several limited series centered on Marvel characters for its new streaming service. What makes this really exciting is they're not going to cast some TV actors for this plan, they're actually going to cast the movie stars such as Tom Hiddleston, who played Loki, and Elizabeth Olsen, who was Scarlet Witch. Sources close to the production are staying quiet about the cost of the series, but budgets are expected to be massive, rivaling those of a major studio production.

Eddie Murphy may star in an upcoming Grumpy Old Men-inspired show.

Justin Bieber sang for Hailey Baldwin outside of Buckingham Palace... this is what you do when you have money and you're newly in love, and you have nothing better to do.

Kanye West is moving back to Chicago, and never leaving again. Kanye joined Chance the Rapper at an event in support of Chicago public schools, and during the event Kanye shared that he is indeed moving back to his hometown. We hear he might be throwing his Yeezy hat in the ring for mayor. We think he'd be good at that... he's got the money and the name recognition.

Maybe NSFW? In her new book, Stormy Daniels describes President Donald Trump's genitals as smaller than average, and she also compares it to a Mario Kart character... Toad, the little guy with the Mushroom hat.

We apologize for this unfortunate tweet from our social media intern. He'll be collecting the covfefe for the rest of the week! pic.twitter.com/oud8M4eBnj — Nintendo Life (@nintendolife) September 18, 2018

Jack Black has received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A self-described poet-singer-songwriter named Yasminah is suing The Weeknd and Daft Punk, claiming her 2009 song "Hooyo" was the blueprint for 2016's "Star Boy." To prove infringement, you only need to prove two things: that the person who stole from you had access to it, and there are substantial similarities. Take a listen to both songs to judge for yourself in this case.

