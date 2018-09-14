Hollywood Stories: Julie Chen Sides With Her Husband on Big Brother

Julie Chen was defiant toward critics of husband Les Moonves's alleged sexual indiscretions. Plus, John Legend joins The Voice and more Hollywood Stories!

Julie Chen didn't directly address the latest sexual allegations against her husband and former boss Les Moonves during Big Brother, but she did get in a subtle note of defiance. She signed off by referring to herself as Julie Chen-Moonves, which seemed like her signal that she's standing by her man.

Newly minted EGOT winner John Legend will replace Jennifer Hudson on the judges panel for the spring 2019 cycle of NBC's The Voice. He will join Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton, along with host Carson Daly.

Maybe Jimmy Fallon was nervous to be doing his show from Central Park yesterday, or maybe he was intoxicated, because his questions for Carrie Underwood were garbled and slurred.

Video of Carrie Underwood Secretly Judges Her Son When He Sings

Kevin Hart surprised students of a Dallas high school by dropping in to be interim principal for a day. He told hundreds of cheering students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts that, under his leadership, they would be eating chicken nuggets every day.

Rihanna did a fashion show for her lingerie line, and she celebrated women by using models of all shapes sizes and colors. She said "Women are running the world right now, and it's too bad for men."

Jimmy Buffett posted a picture of himself on a beach in South Carolina with lyrics from his song "Surfing In a Hurricane." It may have been a joke, because he also said on a serious note, respect Mother Nature, please be safe, and listen to your local authorities.

Jeopardy has a whole new category about cowbells, which must have been inspired by this SNL bit from the year 2000.

Video of Maculate | Van She - Don&#039;t Fear the Reaper (Maculate Re-Cowbell)

Alex Trebek has now turned that bit into an entire category!