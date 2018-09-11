Hollywood Stories: Julie Chen's Reaction To Les Moonves' Ousting

How is Julie Chen handling the allegations and ousting of her husband, CBS's Les Moonves? We find out in today's Hollywood Stories...

The ninth season of The Talk premiered yesterday, with probably the worst timing in entertainment history, because co-host Julie Chen's husband Les Moonves was just forced out as the head of CBS on Sunday after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Talk co-host Sharon Osborne announced that Julie was taking some much-needed time off from the show.

Julie Chen is very much the face of CBS... not only is she on The Talk, but she's a major personality on Big Brother, which is probably CBS's biggest reality show. She will be back this Thursday on Big Brother, according to a statement.

Post Malone's string of bad luck may finally be turning around, though the person who bought his old house can't say the same. A group of three robbers broke into his old residence looking to rob the rapper... but the criminals didn't realize he didn't live there anymore.

Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed for a third time with cancer. She's trying cannabis oil for her third bout with cancer, as a way to help deal with the pain. How much more can this woman take?

Nicki Minaj called her altercation with Cardi B "mortifying" and "humiliating." The two of them got into quite the commotion last Friday at New York Fashion Week. Cardi attacked Nicki and tried to throw a shoe at her around the red carpet. Nicki went back and forth between being calm and completely enraged when she recounted the incident.