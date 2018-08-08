Hollywood Stories: Bieber and Hailey, Saving Themselves For Marriage?

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin abstaining until they're married? Plus, "Hey There Delilah"-- yes, the song-- is becoming a TV show, and more Hollywood Stories.

People have been asking Justin Bieber if Hailey Baldwin is pregnant. That seems unlikely, because apparently they're abstaining from sex until marriage, because they're both very religious, and it's important for them to wait. If they wait til after they get married, will they ever even have it? We all know what happens once you get married....

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima was spotted with another woman on vacation, but he said they're just friends. Khloe said she's heard it all before, and Kim had her sister's back on the internet.

The Plain White T's song "Hey There Delilah" is going to become a television series. The song was ranked 96th most popular song of the 2000's, and apparently the storyline, the multi-generational characters, and interest in the story of the song have people wanting to see what happened to Delilah.

Tom Higgenson, one of the Plain White T's, is helping to script the television show. He's the one who developed a crush on the actual Delilah, a world class runner he met once, and told he was going to write a song about. She said yeah right, but he did... and then she went on to win the Manchester Road Race, right here in Connecticut, in 2012!

The lyrics are actually really sweet, if you pay attention. It's about a long distance romance between a struggling singer/songwriter and a New York City University student. Maybe this could work as the basis of a TV show?

Video of Plain White T&#039;s - Hey There Delilah

Matthew Perry had surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation, which is basically a hole in his stomach. It's unclear how it happened, but it sounds like he's recovering.

Jason Alexander has debuted as the new Colonel Sanders in the KFC commercial series. They're always changing the Colonel, who was previously portrayed by Reba McIntyre and George Hamilton. Alexander's version is based on a retro TV show, where Colonel Sanders is in your life.

Video of KFC | What’s for Dinner? | Sitcom Colonel

HGTV is the buyer who outbid Lance Bass for the Studio City, California home used in The Brady Bunch. Apparently, they're going to renovate the house, and the whole project will unfold on television. Maybe they could bring Lance Bass to host the whole thing, so he wouldn't feel so bad?

Ariana Grande returned from Carpool Karaoke filming with a bandage on her hand. Fans want to know what happened... guess that's one way to guarantee a tune-in to the show.

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

Angelina Jolie filed court papers saying Brad Pitt hasn't paid his fair share of child support since they split up. Pitt and his entire crew are denying it.

Crowds have been screaming at Britney Spears concerts during one particular spot in the show. It all started when super fan Zachary Gordon saw Britney in Atlantic City. He was filming and he screamed "Who is it?" right before she said "It's Britney, bitch." It caught her off guard and she cracked up in the video.

Video of Britney Spears WHO IS IT.? It&#039;s Britney, Bitch

The video of Britney's adorable laugh went viral, and she thought it was hysterical... but now everyone wants to say "Who is it?" And now, the whole crowd is getting into it at her shows.