Hollywood Stories: Justin Bieber Apologizes for his April Fools Joke
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West asked why people take photos of them everyday and Kim explained to North why they are celebrities. Kim’s response was quite funny. Take a listen:
Kim Kardashian Had The Funniest Response To North West Asking Why She's Famous https://t.co/x6GQ9GpUR1— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 2, 2019
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got serious backlash for their fake pregnancy that was supposed to be an innocent April Fools Joke. But people did not take it nicely for those who can’t conceive or bear children. So Justin took to Instagram to post an apology to anyone he may have hurt unintentionally.
There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly
Avengers: End Game is coming out at the end of the month and advance screenings and movie theatres are starting to already sell out! So much to the point where people are selling their ticket on Ebay for ridiculous prices. Some start at $99 and go all the way up to $9,199! WHAT!
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Tickets Being Listed on eBay for Up to $500 Each!https://t.co/7JbhduivYh pic.twitter.com/eqTevduB9f— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 2, 2019