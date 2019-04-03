Hollywood Stories: Justin Bieber Apologizes for his April Fools Joke

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West asked why people take photos of them everyday and Kim explained to North why they are celebrities. Kim’s response was quite funny. Take a listen:

Kim Kardashian Had The Funniest Response To North West Asking Why She's Famous https://t.co/x6GQ9GpUR1 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 2, 2019

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got serious backlash for their fake pregnancy that was supposed to be an innocent April Fools Joke. But people did not take it nicely for those who can’t conceive or bear children. So Justin took to Instagram to post an apology to anyone he may have hurt unintentionally.

Avengers: End Game is coming out at the end of the month and advance screenings and movie theatres are starting to already sell out! So much to the point where people are selling their ticket on Ebay for ridiculous prices. Some start at $99 and go all the way up to $9,199! WHAT!