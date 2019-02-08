Hollywood Stories: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past Drug Addiction

Justin Bieber opens up in an interview about his past drug addiction to Xanax. Justin says, “I found myself doing things I was so ashamed of, being super promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanac because I was so ashamed. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Cardi B did an interview with Harper Bazaar Magazine where she opens up about fame, family and if she would get back together with Offset. Cardi says that Offset has been to her apartment but they haven’t seen each other and are “not really” talking. Cardi says “I don’t know” (if they are getting back together) and “Who knows?” You never know, you can never tell” Not really giving a definite answer.

Bill Cosby has been moved to a general population cell in Pennsylvania. Cosby will serve at least three years and is being “treated just the same as any other inmate” Bill was in a single cell without a cell mate but was just moved to the general population January 28th.