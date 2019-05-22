Hollywood Stories: Justin Bieber Releasing Deodorant

In honor of “’Stranger Things” returning on July 4th, Coca- Cola is bringing back the 1985 “New Coke” formula!

New Coke returns for Stranger Things season 3 https://t.co/aCwgHZlOgI pic.twitter.com/y7y43hoUf5 — CNET (@CNET) May 22, 2019

Justin Bieber is launching a cruelty free and vegan deodorant called ‘Here + Now’! Inspired by his wife Hailey who’s influenced him to switch to more natural products.

Cher is also releasing a new beauty product! Iot’s a new, genderless fragrance called ”Eau de Couture” by Cher. Cher said, “I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are.”