Hollywood Stories: Justin Bieber Releasing Deodorant

May 22, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

In honor of “’Stranger Things” returning on July 4th, Coca- Cola is bringing back the 1985 “New Coke” formula!

 

Justin Bieber is launching a cruelty free and vegan deodorant called ‘Here + Now’! Inspired by his wife Hailey who’s influenced him to switch to more natural products.

 

Cher is also releasing a new beauty product! Iot’s a new, genderless fragrance called ”Eau de Couture” by Cher. Cher said, “I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are.”

