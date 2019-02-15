Hollywood Stories: Kanye Hired Kenny G To Serenade Kim Kardashian

Kanye topped himself again with his latest Valentine's Day stunt. Plus, Ice-T has some... unique advice on love, new evidence may have surfaced against R. Kelly, and more Hollywood Stories.

Every year Kanye West outdoes himself with an over-the-top Valentine's Day gift for his wife Kim Kardashian. In the past, he's done things like giant cubes of roses, walls of roses, and more. This time, he's taken the roses, put them in individual vases, cleared out the furniture in the living room, and then hired Kenny G just to walk through the living room playing his clarinet for Kim.

Video of Valentine&#039;s Day Surprises: Kim Kardashian Kenny G &amp; Kylie Jenner

Ice-T got a lot of requests on Cameo for Valentine's Day. Cameo is an app where people can pay celebrities to make personalized messages for someone. Ice had some interesting advice for one couple. He said "love is like a fart, if you push it too hard, it's probably poop."

Bachelor star Colton Underwood left a charity event early Wednesday night after someone touched him inappropriately during a photo op. He said "I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal." Can you blame the guy for leaving?

A videotape allegedly showing R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl has been turned over by, of all people, Michael Avenatti. Not sure how he got his hands on that tape, but he turned it over to Chicago police. It's not the same tape Kelly was arrested over in 2002.

Police are questioning two persons of interest in the attack on Jussie Smollett, and these two brothers work on the show. That would explain how they knew where Jussie was going to be during the day.

Ken Jeong has a new stand up special on Netflix called You Complete Me, Ho. But before you think it's something bad, Ho is actually the name of Ken's wife!

Video of Ken Jeong&#039;s Standup Show Is a Love Letter to His Special &#039;Ho&#039;

Meghan Trainor and her new husband are talking about adding to the family.

Video of Meghan Trainor Talks Baby Plans With Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb | TODAY

Dane Cook was there when Gisele met Tom Brady, and there's a great payoff at the end of the story...

Video of Dane Cook on Tom Brady, Valentine&#039;s Day &amp; New Stand Up Tour

Cardi B and Bruno Mars have a new song together, called "Please Me."