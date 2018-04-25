Hollywood Stories: The Kanye West Crisis

It's been a rough week for Kanye West, apparently. And Paris Jackson wants to know why it's such a big deal after she "almost died." Plus, The Avengers' potentially huge weekend at the box office and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

This has been a difficult week for the Kardashian-West family, according to multiple sources. Kanye West has cut off contact with a lot of people from his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers, close friends, and even super-manager Scooter Braun... and has had a ton of arguments with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

So what's going on? A DJ did an unrecorded interview with Kanye at Coachella, and Kanye allegedly said he had an opioid problem, and when he was in the hospital nobody cared about him, and how he loves Donald Trump... was it just another epic Kanye rant, or something more troubling? Kanye claims he's on the edge, and fighting depression and addiction... it's scary.

Paris Jackson scared a lot of her fans by posting a video on Instagram that she titled "I almost died." The video was her walking on the ledge of a high rise New York City skyscraper, and at one point she loses her balance, and leans toward the inner building... NOT the falling side of the building. Then she posted a response video-- and sort of an apology-- but asked what the big deal was.

People are saying it reminds them of the time when her dad dangled Blanket over a balcony somewhere in Italy.

Bob Dorough, the composer of all the Schoolhouse Rock songs in the 70s and 80s, passed away at 94 years old. This is probably his most famous:

RIP...

Avengers Infinity War is heading toward an opening weekend that could end all opening weekends. The Marvel blockbuster is eyeing a debut weekend of $225 million to $245 million, with a possibility of even crossing the $250 million mark. If the numbers reach the end of that range, it could be one of the biggest debuts ever. It would justify the expensive price of somewhere between $300 million to $400 million dollars.

Black Panther opened $202 million, for a reference point.

Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child said she was thrilled when Beyonce called her up to reunite at Coachella. She added, she needed a lot of help to get her twerking skills up to be Beyonce's performance standards.

It's good to know that superstar performers are not just perfect all the time!

Zach Braff told a funny story to Conan O'Brien, about a first date that he had, which kind of involved Chris Martin. The two of them are really good friends, and Martin was at the same restaurant. He walked up and said "What are you doing man?" And Zach said "I'm on a first date, she's not here yet." And Chris said "Do you want me to walk up to the table, and make a big deal, like oh my god I'm your biggest fan?" and Zach said sure. And he did!