Hollywood Stories: The Kardashians Close Up Shop

It's true, the Dash stores are all closing. Plus, a look at Time magazine's 100 most influential people, details on Carrie Underwood's accident, and more in the Hollywood Stores!

What are people going to do now??? The Kardashians are closing all of their Dash stores, which sells their clothing line. They say they're closing the stores because they're just too busy... but why would you do that if the business was still making money?

Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people includes Donald trump, Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, Jimmy Kimmel, Roseanne, Oprah, and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. She's a very interesting person if you read up on her.

Kanye West just announced release dates for two new albums. His eighth solo album will consist of seven songs and will be released on June 1st. But that's not all-- the Yeezy designer also revealed he and his former protege Kid Cudi are teaming up to put out another album June 8th.

A-Rod's nephew was kidnapped and held for ransom over a botched car deal on Wednesday. Norberto Susini was reportedly with a friend, who was attempting to sell a Lamborghini to two men. They met up at a hotel, things took a bad turn, and the buyers kidnapped the 29-year-old, holding him in the car against his will.

There will be no criminal charges filed in Prince's death, regarding the bad pills he overdosed on. Sinead O'Connor was interviewed, and she claimed Prince was a raging lunatic when he was on his pills, that he beat women and put them in the hospital, and even attacked her.

Prince's estate has also released his original 1984 recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U." which he originally wrote and performed, but was made famous by Sinead O'Connor. He performed the song live, but this is the first time a studio version has ever been released.

Queen Elizabeth II spoke publicly yesterday, and she officially backed her son as the next leader of England.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the horrific injury to her face last November. She needed 40 stitches in her face, and kept a low profile for a long time following the accident. We can all relate to this-- any accident where you trip and fall, and say to yourself that could have been horrific if something had been blocking my way... that's exactly what happened to her. She tripped, and fell, and there was a flight of stairs right there. Her face hit the stairs in the worst way it could have gone. She said if she had fallen anywhere else, she would have been fine, but it was the stair step that got her. She was most worried about how her 3-year-old son would react to her injury, but she's doing much better now... and she looks great!

Angelina Jolie flies a plane over Namibia in a new conservation documentary.

Cardi B is very, very pregnant, and she was on Ellen's show explaining her cravings for ice cream. Ellen tried to get her to spill on what the baby's name would be...